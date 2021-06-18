The Faulkner County Master Gardeners had its June meeting at an outdoor event officially called a "field day" at the Legacy Gardens area located at 110 Amity Road near Antioch Baptist Church.
The garden is designed to showcase gardening techniques, water conservation irrigation applications and plants most suitable for low-maintenance gardening.
“The community is encouraged to take time and visit the gardens,” Patty Coppock, FCMG member, said.
The club also welcomed 27 new members into the group and enjoyed “finally seeing in person many of our friends who have been staying safe during the past 15 months,” she said.
The field day featured a picture booth, beekeeping station, Master Gardener plant swap, door prizes, tool-sharpening booth and more.
Members modeled their gardening hats for a hat contest. Kensi Smith, Debbie Goodwin and Doug Harris were proclaimed the winners of the garden hat contest.
“A big thank you to all Faulkner County Master Gardeners for educating and working diligently to make Faulkner County the most beautiful place in Arkansas,” Coppock said. “Besides the Legacy Gardens, you can also enjoy FCMG work at your local library, Faulkner County Courthouse and the Faulkner County Museum.”
For more information about Faulkner County Master Gardeners, contact the local extension office at 501-329-8344.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.