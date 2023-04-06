Awards were presented to Master Gardeners at the annual recognition ceremony March 8.
Above and Beyond awards (50-99 education hours)
Dawn Jackson, 50 hours.
Joyce Fiddler, 55 hours.
Donna Overton, 56 hours.
Cathie Connaughton, 58 hours.
Mike Ghidotti, 60 hours.
Celia Harkey, 61 hours.
Julie Ferguson, 62 hours.
Meg Fox, 65 hours.
Richard Klerk, 66 hours.
Debbie Harris, 68 hours.
Mike Langford, 71 hours.
Carol Shockley, 72 hours.
Daniel Gladstone, 78 hours.
Diane Langford, 78 hours.
Sharon Cragg, 85 hours.
Debbie Howell, 87 hours.
100 plus education hours
Angelique Post, 103 hours.
Mindy Beard, 104 hours.
Bob Guthrie, 110 hours.
Ouida Wright, 111 hours.
Marilyn Pol, 112 hours.
Leta Kirkland, 112 hours.
Catherine Marlowe, 113 hours.
Sandra Bradberry, 113 hours.
Sheila Nash, 115 hours.
Allen Lindley, 116 hours.
Sunnie Ruple, 118 hours.
Michele Lindley, 120 hours.
Jeanie White, 121 hours.
Judy Allen, 125 hours.
Doug Harris, 125 hours.
Karen Hicks, 128 hours.
Diana Polcar, 151 hours.
Dee Dee Allen, 166 hours.
Debbie Guthrie, 256 hours.
50-99 volunteer hours
Cindy Thornton, 51 hours.
Mary Wells, 52 hours.
Christine Hays, 53 hours.
Jonathon Coats, 56 hours.
Gary Bradke, 57 hours.
Leslie Erstine, 57 hours.
Kathy Vande Velde, 58 hours.
Elizabeth Barnes, 59 hours.
Cherry Childs, 62 hours.
Judy Allen 62 hours.
Barbi Wood, 63 hours.
Meg Fox, 63 hours.
Ronald Chastain, 63 hours.
Sara Shinn, 67 hours.
Anni Fuenmayo, 68 hours.
Rose McKenzie, 69 hours.
Thomas Vande Velde, 72 hours.
Leslie Nunley, 73 hours.
James Howard, 75 hours.
Betty Bundy, 77 hours.
Linda Fleming, 80 hours.
Judy McConnell, 81 hours.
Jane Burrow, 84 hours.
Judy Davis, 84 hours.
Angelique Post, 86 hours.
Debbie Murphy, 91 hours.
David William, 92 hours.
Tammie Harris, 99 hours.
100-199 volunteer hours
Dawn Jackson, 100 hours.
Ouida Wright, 102 hours.
Mindy Beard, 103 hours.
Nancy Halter, 107 hours.
Bob Guthrie, 107 hours.
Julie Ferguson. 109 hours.
Patty Coppock, 111 hours.
Lynn Schaefer, 114 hours.
Catherine Marlowe, 120 hours.
Susan Lee, 130 hours.
Debbie Harris, 136 hours.
Pam Trent, 139 hours.
Carol Shockley, 143 hours.
Mable Everette, 143 hours.
Cathie Connaughton, 145 hours.
150-199 hours.
Barbara Mullican, 155 hours.
Stacy Boncheff, 166 hours.
Martha Goldthrope, 170 hours.
Maire Caverley, 180 hours.
200 plus volunteer hours
Sunnie Ruple, 201 hours.
Jo Nell Plafcan, 201 hours.
James Hyatt, 205 hours.
Mike Ghidotti, 209 hours.
Karen Hicks, 216 hours.
Marilyn Polk, 217 hours.
Donna Overton, 220 hours.
Leta Kirkland, 220 hours.
Meredyth Levering, 223 hours.
Allen Lindley, 223 hours.
Dee Dee Allen, 228 hours.
Sandra Bradberry, 230 hours.
Shelia Nash, 243 hours.
Robin Trent, 245 hours.
Vicki Morgan, 246 hours.
Jeanie White 258 hours.
Michele Lindley, 276 hours.
Doug Harris, 294 hours.
Betty Baxter, 300 hours.
Joyce Fiddler, 303 hours.
Sharon Cragg, 305 hours.
Debbie Guthrie, 325 hours.
Richard Klerk, 325 hours.
Diana Polcar, 404 hours.
Celia Harkey, 457 hours.
Daniel Gladstone, 509 hours.
Special recognition for combined hours
Sunnie Ruple, 202 volunteer hours, 118 education hours – 320 total hours.
Marilyn Polk, 217 volunteer hours, 112 education hours – 329 total hours.
Leta Kirkland, 220 volunteer hours, 112 education hours – 332 total hours.
Allen Lindley, 223 volunteer hours, 116 education hours – 339 total hours.
Dee Dee Allen, 228 volunteer hours, 166 education hours – 394 hours.
Michele Lindley, 276 volunteer hours, 120 education hours – 396 total hours.
Doug Harris, 294 volunteer hours, 125 education hours – 419 total hours.
Diana Polcar, 404 volunteer hours, 151 education hours – 555 total hours.
Debbie Guthrie, 325 volunteer hours, 256 education hours – 581 total hours.
