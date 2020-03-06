The Faulkner County Master Gardeners took to Facebook this week to announce several upcoming events.
Officials asked social media users:
- Dreaming of starting your own vegetable garden? Faulkner County Master Gardeners's upcoming events will help you get started on the path to success.
- Do you want to grow your own salad makings? There's still time to grow cold season vegetables like lettuce.
- Do you have limited space for a traditional garden? Container gardening is perfect for you.
- Do you want your children or grandkids to stay connected to the source of their vegetables? Bring them along.
The Master Gardener program of Faulkner County, founded in 1996, is part of the University of Arkansas System's Division of Agriculture, Cooperative Extension Service. The program's mission is to provide horticultural education, outreach and service to Faulkner County.
Today, there are 65 Master Gardener — one who has complete the 40-hour training class in Arkansas and is pursuing 40 project hours and 20 learning hours as part of their payback commitment — programs across the state.
"You'll find Faulkner County Master Gardeners at work in projects all over the [c]ounty, including all library branches," the group's Facebook page states. "We laugh, we learn, and we cultivate friendships."
Upcoming events:
- Teaching garden demonstration from 8-10 a.m. March 7 at the Freyaldenhoven Greenhouse, 1305 E. Siebenmorgan Road. During, guests will learn about creating good garden beds, composting, growing vegetables in varying weather climates, taking care of sick plants, managing bugs and weeds and more.
- Vegetable Gardening - Learning to Grow seminar from 6-7 p.m. March 17 at the Faulkner County Extension, 844 Faulkner St. Free class on vegetable gardening from the ground up with Diana Polcar, a military spouse who has moved seven times in the past 15 years. Learn how Polcar's family vegetable garden evolved through that time.
- Teaching garden demonstration from 8-10 a.m. March 21 and April 4 at Freyaldenhoven Greenhouse.
- Propagation: Divide and Conquer - Learn to Do workshop from 10-11 a.m. April 4 at Legacy Gardens, 110 South Amity Road. Learn the secrets to successfully sharing plants by division.
- Great Grass - Learning to Grow seminar from 6-7 p.m. April 14 at the Faulkner County Extension. Join Faulkner County Master Gardeners and Arkansas Master Gardener Program Advisor, Berni Kurz for a free seminar to learn proven tips for establishing and maintaining great grass in the home lawn.
For more information, follow the group's Facebook page or contact UAEX Faulkner County Horticulture at 501-329-8344.
