The Faulkner County Master Gardeners will have its annual plant sale from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 13 at the Conway Expo Center.
“Faulkner County Master Gardeners have been very busy getting ready for our spring plant sale,” event organizers said. “We’ll have lots of flowers, blooming hanging baskets and colorful annuals and perennials that are known to thrive in Central Arkansas.
