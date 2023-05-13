Master Gardeners make final touches ahead of plant sale

The Faulkner County Master Gardeners finished final preparations on Friday for the group’s annual plant sale taking place on Saturday at the Conway Expo Center. As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, the sale will run from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thousands of plants will be available for purchase by sale visitors. Admission and parking for the Saturday plant sale is free.

 Kolton Rutherford / Log Cabin Democrat

