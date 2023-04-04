The Faulkner County Master Gardeners celebrated its achievements of 2022 and discussed one of its biggest projects of 2023 – the annual plant sale – during its March meeting.
The 2023 FCMG plant sale will be May 13 at the Conway Expo Center.
There are some changes and additions to this year’s event, with one of the most important being hours of operation. This year’s plant sale will begin at 8 a.m. and close at 1:30 p.m., which is earlier than in years past.
“The earlier closing time will give members more time before the mandatory 3 p.m. deadline to vacate the Expo Center,” Richard Klerk, FCMG president, said. “The layout of the plant sale will also be different this year, especially in the holding area. May 13 is the day before Mother’s Day. We hope to have a few Mother’s Day shoppers and all the others that come out to our event. We plan for the building to be full of plants.”
One new addition to this year’s plant sale will be a space for trash-to-treasure.
“This will be an area where guests can purchase gently used hand tools, pots or small yard ornaments,” Ouida Wright, chairman of this project, said.
There is no admission charge to attend the plant sale, and parking is free.
Customers will find thousands of plants known to thrive in central Arkansas including annual, perennials, native plants, pollinator plants, ferns, succulents, grasses, vines, ground covers, house plants, herbs, vegetables, shrubs and trees.
Klerk presided over the annual awards luncheon, which was held in the Antioch Baptist Church Activity Center. More than 240 Master Gardeners volunteered 14,696 community service hours in 2022 and 6,582 continuing education hours. The volunteer group raised $18,000 for scholarships to local college students in 2022 and participated in 10 landscaping projects.
The Faulkner County Master Gardener program is under the auspices of the Cooperative Extension Service, University of Arkansas, Division of Agriculture.
Vicki Morgan, 2022 FCMG president, announced the following awards:
Master Gardener of the Year Diana Polcar
“A Faulkner County Master Gardener since 2018, Diana works wherever needed, has a desire to encourage and educate others and has boundless enthusiasm for gardening,” Morgan said, adding Polcar volunteered a total of 555 hours. “Dozens of projects could be listed, but her involvement in four key Master Gardener areas – the Legacy Gardens, teaching garden, plant sale and training committee – best illustrates these qualities.
“Diana is co-coordinator of the butterfly garden section of the Legacy Gardens,” Morgan said. “She is also an active member of the teaching garden. She organized a seed-starting workshop for MGs and the public that drew more than 30 participants; she grew more than 1,000 plants from seed for the sale and handled much of the transplanting, hardening off and transportation to the sale site herself.”
Rookie of the Year Allen Lindley
“If you had the pleasure to volunteer alongside Allen Lindley at a garden project or on a committee, you were witness to one of the friendliest and kindest people on planet earth,” Morgan said. “Words such as ‘willingness,’ ‘enthusiastic’ and ‘encouraging’ are used to describe his demeanor.
“Allen volunteered on 10 different garden projects and committees, focusing most of his 222.5 volunteer hours on the plant sale, the teaching garden, the Faulkner County Museum garden, the social committee and mentoring a new FCMG trainee,” Morgan said. “The teaching garden coordinator thought Allen was one of his most reliable volunteers.”
Friend of FCMG, Organization – Friends of the Faulkner County Libraries
Morgan said the Friends of the Faulkner County Libraries has been vital to the support of the Master Gardener landscape projects at each of the county’s five libraries and to the growth of the library system in Faulkner County.
“Faulkner County Master Gardeners maintain all the county libraries as landscape projects,” Morgan said. “Each year Friends of the Library provides funds for plants and mulch and they provide for larger projects, too. They have added sprinkler systems to many of the libraries’ flower beds. Watering during the lingering dry summer months is a daunting ongoing task for Master Gardeners. Sprinkler systems made watering the numerous plants and trees at the libraries much more manageable.”
Friend of FCMG, Individual – Jim Baker
“A lifelong friend is someone you admire, who drops everything for you and sees you through rough patches,” Morgan said. “For 60 years former Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker has been just that kind of friend to the Extension Service and 4-H in Faulkner County. When the Master Gardener program was added to Extension, Judge Baker embraced the organization wholeheartedly.
“His support for Master Gardeners has taken many forms,” Morgan said. “Unable to find a venue large enough to host the plant sale, Master Gardeners turned to Judge Baker who secured the Conway Expo Center at the fairgrounds for the plant sale. He donated 210 bags of mulch to the Courthouse landscape project that is maintained by Master Gardeners. His continuing encouragement and recognition of Master Gardeners’ efforts in the community keeps us going.”
Project of the Year – 2022 Plant Sale
“On a beautiful morning in May, more than 200 shoppers lined up for the 2022 Faulkner County Plant Sale after its two-year hiatus due to COVID-19,” Morgan said. “After the Conway mayor and local dignitaries officially reopened the plant sale with a ribbon cutting ceremony, the shoppers quickly moved through the 9,000 plants that were available for sale. The plant sale generated $21,000 after expenses.”
Mentor of the Year – Michele Lindley
“The year 2020 had changed things and in-person training was no longer an option,” Morgan said. “It would be online training for the foreseeable future. This presented the opportunity for revision to our mentoring program. Michele Lindley willingly accepted the challenge. With information in hand, Michele quickly developed the mentoring program for the March 2021 online training class.
“Always looking forward, Michele has proposed what she is calling an ‘Ambassador’ mentoring program. This program would be geared to our more seasoned members who may no longer be able to physically work the garden projects, but have extensive knowledge and history of a particular project or the plants being grown there and who still want to be a part of the workdays.”
Extension Agent of the Year – Krista Quinn
Krista Quinn is the Faulkner County Cooperative Extension Service Agent for agriculture and adviser to the local Master Gardeners program.
“Krista works closely with 243 Faulkner County Master Gardeners whose members are a diverse group,” Morgan said. “They include people of all ages, from a variety of vocations and members who have urban gardens or gardens that cover acres. While she oversees every aspect of the organization she also considers how to include the special abilities of every Master Gardener to benefit not only the organization, but also the public. She works days, nights, weekends to share her horticultural knowledge and expertise with Master Gardeners and the community. Krista works very hard for all of us in Faulkner County.”
President’s Choice Award – Celia Harkey
“The President’s Choice Award is the only award that does not have to meet any requirements,” Morgan said. “It is given by the president at his or her discretion.
“2020 and 2021 were challenging years for Master Gardeners,” she said. “Because we’re part of the state extension service we were required to follow the state’s covid protocol. In 2020 Master Gardener requirements were only five education hours. There were no volunteer hours required. In 2021 our requirements were 10 volunteer hours and 10 education hours – half of our minimum requirements.
“The first monthly meetings in 2022 were on Zoom,” she said. “Nonetheless, in the summer of 2021 planning started for the 2022 annual plant sale. Two years without a plant sale meant leaders weren’t in place, digs weren’t planned, we had lost our routine and we didn’t really know if we would be able to have a plant sale.
“Then Celia Harkey stepped forward to be the coordinator for the plant sale,” Morgan said. “She started from scratch recreating the plant sale. And she added some new opportunities.
“The Plant Sale generated $21,000 after expenses … a little bit above the $12,000 projected income,” Morgan said. “In all, the plant sale involved 137 Master Gardeners. Celia Harkey is the President’s Choice for 2022.”
For more information on the Faulkner County Master Gardeners program, call 501-329-8344 or find the group on Facebook.
