Members of the Faulkner County Master Gardeners program gathered for its annual awards ceremony March 9 by Zoom … and in person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020.
“We have had a few other in-person meetings, but this is the first in-person ceremony since then,” Krista Quinn, Faulkner County Cooperative Extension service agent and adviser for the local Master Gardeners program, said.
“Faulkner County Master Gardeners, which number 229, have continued to provide gardening education and service throughout the pandemic,” she said. “In 2021, Master Gardeners provided 8,800 community service hours in Faulkner County, which amounts to a value of $251,152 to our community. Master Gardeners go above and beyond to serve our community and we are proud to be able to acknowledge their hard work and education.”
Daniel Gladstone of Greenbrier received the 2021 Master Gardener of the Year Award.
“Daniel invested an awesome amount of personal time in 2021,” Debbie Guthrie of Conway, past president of the local organization, said. “He worked numerous hours in the Faulkner County Extension Office. He also attended the state Plant, Nurture and Grow (PNG) Leadership Conference, the local coordinator training session, the executive board meeting and the state Master Gardener Conference. He served on the technology committee and the Recruitment, Retention and Recognition (RRR) committee.
“As the office support committee chairman, Daniel created and cataloged the Master Gardener library at the extension service office,” Guthrie said. “Incredibly, he served a total of 410 hours, and he still completed 43 educational hours. He started volunteering as soon as he was a Master Gardner and has not stopped. He works in the office reliably every Monday and always has a good attitude and a sense of humor.
“Daniel is always willing to help in a variety of ways such as answering phones, working on special projects and handling chicks for the 4-H program. Faulkner County Master Gardeners appreciates all that he does for this organization.”
Other 2021 awards include:
• Rookie of the Year — Robin Harkrider Trent of Conway.
“Robin graduated in the class of 2021 via the online training,” Guthrie said.
“As a member, she has already cheerfully participated in a variety of activities even though she was brand new to our group and wasn’t able to have the in-person classroom experience that so many of us experienced. She braved the dreaded Covid bug and participated in person in digs as well as in the Legacy Gardens, Teaching Garden and Greenbrier dirt projects. She was also a mentor and then offered to take on a leadership position as our FCMG Program Coordinator for 2022 — all as a newlywed and working full time.
“Her folks are plant-lovers and raised a plant-lover,” Guthrie said. “She enjoys identifying Arkansas native flora, and building, planting and tending flowerbeds and houseplants. She is excited to learn from and grow with the Faulkner County Master Gardeners.”
• Friend of Master Gardeners — Marta Mobbs of Conway.
“Marta Mobbs, manager of the Lumber One Garden Center, is a loyal supporter of Faulkner County Master Gardeners,” Guthrie said. “She is always pleasant, willing to work with her customers, knowledgeable about plants and creative with planter design. Marta has donated a metal bench for our plant sale raffle.
“She has agreed to help Faulkner County Master Gardeners by purchasing hanging baskets, as well as potted plants, at wholesale pricing from Culbertson Greenhouses,” Guthrie said. “These potted plants will become the plantings in our fabulous container offerings at the 2022 plant sale. Faulkner County Master Gardeners really appreciate her help and support.”
• Project of the Year — The Teaching Garden.
The Teaching Garden is a vegetable gardening demonstration located at Freyaldenhoven’s Greenhouse in Conway. Master Gardeners plant and maintain the garden throughout the year and may conduct variety trials or other research projects. The public is invited to participate in workdays at the garden to learn about vegetable gardening. Workdays are currently held every Saturday from 9-11 a.m. through the end of May.
Guthrie said this project, led by Richard Klerk of Greenbrier, coordinator, and David Williams of Conway, co-coordinator, held 42 workdays in which 35 Master Gardeners participated for an average of seven and a half work days each, and had 65 public attendees learning new gardening skills.
“In addition to planting, weeding, nurturing, harvesting and teaching a variety of techniques, these first-time Master Gardener dirt project coordinators were able to donate excess veggies not taken home by attendees,” Guthrie said. She said excess produce was donated to Bethlehem House and Greenbrier Eastside Elementary School for its public produce pantry.
Guthrie also presented President’s Choice Awards to Diana Polcar of Vilonia, Dee Allen and Michelle Lindley, both of Conway, and the Hit Team Plus.
• Polcar served as one of the butterfly garden coordinators at the Legacy Gardens, which is a landscaping demonstration garden at Antioch Baptist Church, 110 S. Amity Road in Conway, and worked at the Vilonia Public Library, the Teaching Garden and the Faulkner County Extension Service Office Beautification Project. She was a member of the training committee and a mentor for the past two online classes. Polcar also presented two Learning to Grow seminars: Getting Started with Starting Seeds and Falling in Love with Autumn Gardens. Additionally, she raised plants and coordinated two pop-up plant sales in the spring and fall at the extension office, donated books for the Master Gardener donation to the Conway Public Library, hosted small planting parties and gave a garden tour at her home, all while raising and homeschooling three children with her husband on deployment for part of the year.
Polcar accrued 209 volunteer hours and 157 education hours during 2021.
• Allen served as corresponding secretary during 2021.
“She helped with cleaning up our membership database as well as ‘active in good standing members’ from the corresponding secretary perspective,” Guthrie said. “During the past year, she offered her home garden for a tour, has continued to serve as plant sale staging area coordinator, and maintained the staging area throughout last year, toured other gardens, assisted with Learning to Grow “Fall Decorating” episode.”
Allen accrued 211 work hours and 207 education hours.
• Lindley worked on the training, Faulkner County Museum and special social committees, and at the teaching garden.
“She took on the mentoring coordinator role and really took it to the next level by working with a member of County 76 (a statewide advisory group for the Arkansas Master Gardener program) to garner lots of great ideas. This led to her giving two mentoring training classes (spring and fall). She also assisted in extra training classes via Zoom, worked on the trainees’ spring social at the museum, represented the training committee at the fall dig for trainees, and took pictures of the new members for The Grapevine newsletter and the directory.”
Lindley accrued 215 work hours and 102 education hours.
• Members of the HIT Team Plus include Bob Guthrie, Wayne Lovett, Grant Harris, David Williams, James Hyatt, David Etchieson, Doug Harris and Bill Tobias, all of Conway; Larry Brinkley, James Howard and Richard Klerk, all of Greenbrier; and Thomas Vande Velde of Vilonia.
Guthrie said this team was the brainstorm of Brinkley in 2018 ‘to include some of the men with strong minds and bodies to assist with heavier tasks that need to be completed in our dirt projects.
“Many of these projects would have required us to secure and pay for outside services,” Guthrie said. “Some examples of their accomplishments are relocating a very heavy stone bench to the native garden at Legacy Gardens and leveling benches in the fountain garden, numerous irrigation repairs and digging and dividing huge plants and shrubs. They also cleaned up and seated metal plant stands at the Mayflower Public Library, and spread sand at the Faulkner County Museum to prep the grass area for sprigs and hauled and spread mulch at the Legacy Gardens.”
Faulkner County Master Gardeners is currently preparing for its annual plant sale, scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 14 at the Conway Expo Center. The public is invited; free admission and free parking.
For more information on the Faulkner County Master Gardeners program, call 501-329-8344.
