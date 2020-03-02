Six witnesses were called to the stand Monday afternoon to testify in the capital murder case against Zachery Scott Keesee.
The 27-year-old Maumelle man is charged as an accomplice to capital murder following the May 8, 2018, shooting death of 48-year-old Leonel “Leo” Panduro of Whitewater, Wisconsin. Panduro was shot to death inside Room 106 at the Days Inn motel on Oak Street in Conway.
A jury of seven women and five men was selected shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday to hear testimony throughout the week and ultimately decide Keesee’s fate. The trial is expected to run through Friday.
Before allowing prosecutors to begin calling witnesses to the stand, Circuit Judge Charles “Ed” Clawson Jr. allocated both parties 25 minutes for opening arguments. Twentieth Judicial District Prosecutor Carol Crews took advantage of the time frame and spoke to the jury for 25 minutes before defense attorney Robert M. Golden made his opening statements.
Using a dry-erase board, the elected prosecutor wrote down several names she considered key players in the case, beginning with Keesee and his two sisters. Crews also told jurors to pay close attention during testimony for information regarding Izikea LLC and a credit card linked to the company.
Keesee could be considered “the CEO of this enterprise,” Crews said.
The Maumelle man is accused of running a group that sold drugs. Keesee was upset that his sister allowed Panduro to pick up a package that was dropped off at her house, Crews said, noting that Keesee’s sister allowed him to send packages to her home that he or other individuals he knew would later retrieve.
After learning Panduro had already picked up the package Keesee did not want him to get, he reportedly arranged for two others to kill the Wisconsin man, according to the prosecutor’s opening statements.
“Pay close attention to what the witness say … he’s directing people to do different things,” she said.
The 27-year-old suspect’s mother, Sherri, and two other men were also charged following Panduro’s shooting death. One of the suspects, Christopher Bynum, has already pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 30 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections. Sherri, who is an engineering instructor at Maumelle High School, will stand trial in September for reportedly hindering apprehension or prosecution in the case. Andrew Morstain is scheduled to stand trial in November for his alleged involvement in the case.
Golden said the defense team likely would not dispute much of the testimony to come. However, the defense attorney said he believed evidence would show his client was not involved in Panduro’s murder.
“Christopher Bynum and Andrew Morstain killed Leo,” he said.
Though prosecutors said the murder was a “set up,” Golden maintained Zachery was innocent. The defense attorney spoke to jurors for about seven minutes and asked the jury to listen to all the evidence and testimony in the case before forming an opinion about his client.
Jayln McBride was the first witness called to testify Monday afternoon.
McBride was a motel clerk working the front desk at the Days Inn the night Panduro was murdered.
Though he did not see the incident occur, McBride said he saw the two suspect vehicles — a gray BMW and single-cab U-Haul pickup truck — drive into the parking lot and that he heard “at least four or five gunshots” on the morning in question.
Authorities were called to the motel regarding the shooting around 5:50 a.m. May 8, 2018, Conway Police Department Detective Sam Hugen said. At the time the investigation began, Hugen was a patrol officer that had responded to the scene.
The detective said that as he entered Room 106, he immediately found the victim lying facedown on the bed and proceeded to clear the room before talking with motel staff about the incident.
“He was motionless [and] it appeared there was a large pool of blood around his head,” Hugen testified.
CPD Sgt. Dan Worley was the senior patrol officer on duty when the shooting occurred.
As he began logging evidence and assessing the crime scene for investigators, he noted Panduro’s body was lying partially on the bed and halfway on an office chair that sat adjacent to the bed, according to his testimony.
The officer also noted finding a semiautomatic handgun under a pillow on the bed as well as a revolver that was under the office desk. The revolver was fully loaded and appeared to be damaged, possibly by gunfire, he said.
Officers had also marked a trail of blood out in the parking lot before detectives arrived on scene.
One man who was staying at the motel for a two-week period for work possibly saw two of the suspects moments before Panduro was shot to death.
Cole Fitzsimmons said he was outside walking his dogs early in the morning when he saw the suspect U-Haul truck park near the dumpsters “where he couldn’t be seen by [the] front desk.”
According to the Oklahoma man’s testimony, even though it was dark, he could tell the man who saw him with his dogs was shocked to see him outside.
Immediately after he walked back into his motel room, Fitzsimmons said he heard gunfire.
Other witnesses called to the stand Monday included Bobby Patel, who owns the Days Inn motel, and CPD Sgt. Thomas “Bob” Cole. Testimony in the case against Zachery is scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Courtroom 4 at the Justice Building in Conway.
Crews and senior deputy prosecutor John Hout have moved to include a “violent criminal group activity” enhancement against Zachery because he allegedly acted “in concert with two or more other persons.”
If found guilty, the 27-year-old faces 10-40 years or life in prison.
