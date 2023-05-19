May is High Blood Pressure Awareness Month. Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a contributing risk for heart disease in individuals, according to Teresa Henson, Extension specialist-program outreach coordinator for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

“Nearly half of Americans have high blood pressure and don’t even know it; that is why it’s called the ‘silent killer,’ meaning it doesn’t cause symptoms but can cause damage to your body over time,” Henson said. “It is vital to have regular checkups with your primary care provider to check your blood pressure numbers and understand what those numbers mean.”

