During its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, the Mayflower City Council discussed several resolutions and other business, including the need for more budget transparency.
During a discussion, Alderman Mark Hickman questioned the purchase and status of $14,000 worth of camera equipment for the city. Mayflower Police Chief Douglas Hunter said the cameras were installed in the park the week prior to the meeting.
Hickman said the equipment was bought last October, the labor paid for in June and the installation is just now happening.
“Do we have to spend any more money on that? Because we split those checks up to slide it under the city council radar ... It’s against the law to do that. If you’ve got a project over a certain amount, it has to be bid and it has to come before us and we have to obey the law,” Hickman said. “I’m bringing it up tonight because I want that to be very understood that I will be watching that.”
This led to a discussion on transparency when it comes to the budget. Hickman emailed other council members about ideas on how to do so, including working toward an open checkbook policy with the city.
“None of this should be hidden from the city council. It shouldn’t be hidden from the citizens. It should be hidden from no one. This is their money that they pay in taxes, and we owe it to them to be transparent. I’m asking the city council to work with me on this,” Hickman said.
Hickman has filed a complaint with the ethics commission over the matter.
“The city is the one that’s going to get fined for it. We’re the ones going to get in trouble for it and so, the citizens, the people that just moved here, they’re going to get fined for it. I mean, I say that they’re going to pay the price as well as everybody else,” Hickman said.
Alderman Brian Williams said that being written up for any financial-related violations could negatively affect them receiving grants and getting state assistance in the future.
“This is a big deal… I am worried about it but it is what it is and we’re going to move forward with what we got on our plate and let’s hope it doesn’t come back to bite us,” Williams said.
In other meeting news, it began with the approval of minutes and financial statements for September.
Resolution 2022-07 is concerned with reallocating $495,369.40 in ARPA money. The original resolution was amending the city rescue grant budget for the purpose of claiming police salaries and employer payroll contributions. The city council adopted the updated resolution.
The council adopted Resolution 2022-13 which authorizes the Mayflower Police Department to sell a 2014 Chevrolet Impala police vehicle that is no longer needed.
In addition to Resolution 2022-13, council members discussed Resolution 2022-14, which is an advanced purchase from Steve Landers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram for the police department. The purchase includes two Dodge Durangos at $38,100 each.
“It’s not actually a purchase at this point. It is a promissory to purchase to be delivered sometime in 2023. They cannot even tell me what month they may be delivered in ‘23,” Hunter said.
The city council gave the police department authorization to purchase the vehicles.
Next on the agenda was a discussion about the disposal of past council records in an old building. Crystal Hatfield, city council treasurer, said the building has busted windows and is covered in vermin and dead birds.
“The records in it are not even usable if we did need them,” Hatfield said.
She went in about two years ago and removed everything newer than 10-years-old to the new building. She kept the audits, which are the only documents that need to be kept forever.
A city council member must be present during the proper disposal of the records, though they don’t know how they’ll be destroyed yet. The council agreed that the entire building needs to be disposed of. A motion was made to find a way to destroy the old records.
Last on the agenda was discussion of Verizon contacting the fire station about placing a 250 foot cellphone tower out at Easterwood Point Road. It would be a collapsible tower that caves in on itself in the case of bad weather.
Verizon is willing to pay $500 a month for the next five years, with the rate increasing by 10 percent every five years for up to 25 years.
Verizon would maintain the property, put in a fence and maintain all liability on the tower.
“Currently we don’t have a steady revenue coming in every month for the fire department. Most of our stuff comes from fire dues on your property tax toward the end of the year,” Fire Chief Ashton Tolliver said. “It would be an income that comes in every month, at least $500. It would kinda help on some operating fees, the extra $6,000 [a year] in the budget … It would be guaranteed at least for the next 25 years.”
The city council members made a motion to move forward with discussion on the project and gave recommendations for next steps.
The next city council meeting will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. The Mayflower Planning Commision meeting will be on Monday, Nov. 7. All meetings are open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.