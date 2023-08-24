The Mayflower City Council approved a new garbage service contract for the city during its regular meeting Tuesday.
The Mayflower City Council approved a new garbage service contract for the city during its regular meeting Tuesday.
The city put out a call for bids for the new contract more than a month ago and received bids from four different companies.
The four companies that submitted bids were Central Arkansas Recycling and Disposal Services (CARDS), LRS, Waste Connections and Zella’s Trash Service.
The city council heard from the four companies on Tuesday as the companies gave a presentation for the aldermen to later vote on.
After the four companies gave each presentation, the city council unanimously voted to approve the bid for Zella’s Trash Service, which was the lowest bidder.
Zella’s Trash Service is a garbage connection service out of Lonoke County and also serves the surrounding areas. The company was founded in 1984.
The city will soon get with Zella’s to go over the details of the contract and will “ideally” sign the three-year contract by next month, the council said.
The city’s contract with its currently garbage company ends at the end of August.
There were also issues brought up by Mayflower residents at the meeting related to the amount of traffic caused by the car-rider lines at the schools.
One resident voiced concerns to the city council on Tuesday about how a one-lane street isn’t enough to handle the more than 100 car riders being picked up from the schools every day after the school year started on Monday. The resident said that it might be beneficial to widen the street to fix this issue.
Mayor Danny Hester said that the city will have to look at it and discuss the issue in the future.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
