The Mayflower City Council approved the purchase of a new generator Tuesday at its regular meeting that will help operate the city center and police department.
Mayflower Police Chief Douglas Hunter said that the company Tri-State will install the generator after offering the best price to the city.
“It’s going to be a couple thousand dollars more, but it’s going to be able to run the whole facility rather than just the PD side,” Chief Hunter said.
While he won’t have a final amount of the cost until after a final walk through, Chief Hunter said that the original price was around $38,000 so the new price will be about $40,000 for the generator.
Chief Hunter says that Tri-State will be sending someone over to give the place a final look before moving forward with the installation.
Chief Hunter originally brought this to the council back in August, but the item was tabled until a quote for a Generac Generator could be received. Chief Hunter also explained at the August meeting that he had applied for a grant through the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management hoping to receive funds to pay for the generator but said Tuesday the city didn’t receive the grant.
The Mayflower City Council approved the new generator in a unanimous vote Tuesday, and the new generator is expected to be installment within the next two weeks.
The next regular Mayflower City Council meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Feb. 22.
