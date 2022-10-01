The Mayflower City Council discussed reimbursement costs for the Mayflower Police Department during its regular meeting after an officer the department trained was hired by another agency.
Mayflower Police Chief Doug Hunter asked for the reimbursements in front of the city council on Tuesday citing that Arkansas Code states that a police department can seek reimbursement for the cost of training an officer if the trained officer is hired by another department within 18 months after completing that training.
Within the 18 months after training an officer, the Fort Smith Police Department hired one of Mayflower’s trained officers and now owes MPD $6,303.80 in reimbursement costs.
However, MPD also hired one of Perry County’s trained officers and owes that department $12,272 in reimbursement costs.
Calculating the difference between how much it owes and how much it will receive, MPD request $5,968.20 from the city to cover the reimbursement costs. The proposal was approved unanimously.
Chief Hunter also requested to sell the police department’s 2014 Chevrolet Impala. Mayor Randy Holland said that the money obtained from the sell can go toward paying off the recently purchased 2019 Dodge Charger, on which the city owes $7,972. The sell was approved unanimously.
The city council also unanimously approved:
A resolution to levy the millage rate of four on real and personal property of Mayflower residents.
The changing of the Mayflower Water Office to be open only a half-day on Fridays to give the employees the chance to go to doctor’s appointments and do other personal business.
A workshop with Salt Engineers on Oct. 4 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss wastewater treatment plant alternatives.
“This is one of the most important things that city council will ever be involved in,” Mayor Holland said about the workshop. “It’s a big deal.”
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
