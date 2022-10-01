The Mayflower City Council discussed reimbursement costs for the Mayflower Police Department during its regular meeting after an officer the department trained was hired by another agency.

Mayflower Police Chief Doug Hunter asked for the reimbursements in front of the city council on Tuesday citing that Arkansas Code states that a police department can seek reimbursement for the cost of training an officer if the trained officer is hired by another department within 18 months after completing that training.

