The Mayflower Board of Education approved its 2023-24 salary schedule for licensed staff at the board’s monthly meeting on Tuesday night. The salary schedule passed to bring the district in line with the requirements of the LEARNS Act, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ education reform package that passed the state legislature this spring.
With the approval of the salary schedule, beginning teachers in Mayflower will receive a base salary of $50,000, while current teachers earning less than $48,000 will see their salaries rise to $50,000. Licensed employees who make more than $48,000 will receive a $2,000 pay increase.
“This salary schedule intends to meet the ‘Arkansas Learns’ law requirement,” the document, provided to the Log Cabin Democrat by Mayflower Superintendent Andy Chisum, read. “There are many unknowns regarding funding at the time of drafting this schedule. This salary schedule is proposed so the district can generate contracts and begin the new school year without interrupting general and daily operations.”
Additionally, stipends and indices will remain the same in the approved salary schedule. The document did not, however, that indices “may be modified to affordable levels when the 2024-2025 salary schedule has been approved.”
“This administration will work with the Personnel Policies Committee to draft a future salary schedule after all state funding is known and more information is available,” the document read.
Board members also approved a series of expenses on Tuesday, more than $65,000 to Arch Ford Education Service Cooperative, more than $20,500 to the Arkansas School Boards Association, more than $10,000 to Building Blocks for physical and occupational therapy services, more than $15,000 to the city of Mayflower for school resource officer services and more than $21,000 to willSub for substitute teacher services. The board also approved proposals for the use of school safety grant funds to purchase cameras and an intercom system.
The Mayflower Board of Education will meet again at 6 p.m. on May 16. All school board meetings are open to the public and take place in the Mayflower High School Library.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
