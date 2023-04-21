The Mayflower Board of Education approved its 2023-24 salary schedule for licensed staff at the board’s monthly meeting on Tuesday night. The salary schedule passed to bring the district in line with the requirements of the LEARNS Act, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ education reform package that passed the state legislature this spring.

With the approval of the salary schedule, beginning teachers in Mayflower will receive a base salary of $50,000, while current teachers earning less than $48,000 will see their salaries rise to $50,000. Licensed employees who make more than $48,000 will receive a $2,000 pay increase.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

