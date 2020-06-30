The Mayflower Board of Education approved a superintendent search to be conducted by McPherson & Jacobson LLC.
“Our current superintendent is going to be retiring at the end of the 2021 school year,” Mayflower School Board member Pat Raney said.
Raney said the board’s goal is to have the new superintendent working by July 1, 2021.
The speaker during the meeting was Kieth Williams from McPherson & Jacobson LLC.
Williams said superintendent searches are time consuming and that school boards do not have sufficient time to conduct these searches.
“It takes a lot of time to do a search if you do it right,” Williams said.
He believes selecting a superintendent is the most important task a school board will do.
Williams said superintendents are important for the success of school districts.
“If you look at school districts in Arkansas, or any other state, you will notice that the ones that are successful financially and academically have sustained leadership,” Williams said.
He added: “[The school districts] that usually have difficulty will have a lot of turnover in leadership… Sustained leadership is important.”
Williams said the superintendents found through searches with McPherson & Jacobson LLC tend to stay in their positions for at least several years.
“Nearly 80 percent of the people that we assist boards to find will be there five years or longer, nearly 75 percent will be there for 10 years, and nearly 50 percent will be there 15 years,” Williams said.
Williams said there are many people qualified for the position, but not everyone who is qualified will be a good fit for Mayflower.
“The key is finding the individual that has the skillset, disposition, and characteristics that can work with you,” Williams said.
Mayflower School Board member Pat Raney said the board is looking for a superintendent that has integrity, a good track record, and is someone who has the students’ and the faculty’s best interest at heart.
Williams said he can help the school board find a good match for the Mayflower School District. He also said McPherson & Jacobson LLC vets the candidates and allows the school board to pick its best match.
“We do not have any commitment to candidates at all; our commitment is to the board of education,” Williams said.
When referring to the superintendent search, Williams said, “You tell us what you want, and we will adapt our protocol to meet your needs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.