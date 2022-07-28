The Mayflower City Council approved of a trade by the Mayflower Fire Department in order for the department to get a new fire truck during its regular meeting Tuesday.
Mayflower Fire Chief Ashton Tolliver said that the fire department has been looking for a new fire truck and has found a 999 E-One cyclone 75-foot Quint fire truck.
“We’ve kind of been doing some research and trying to find an apparatus that is going to suit our needs for future growth that we’re seeing,” Tolliver said.
The truck is out of a station in Alabama, and all the fire department would have to do is trade two trucks currently at the fire station for the new one, without having to get any money involved.
Tolliver said the team recently went in person to look at the truck and that it’s in great condition and will perfectly fit into the fire station.
The truck holds 700 gallons of water, has a ladder and a phone system on board. The air conditioning wasn’t working when they inspected it, but they were told it would be fixed by the time they get it.
“There’s no down side to this trade,” Tolliver said.
The Mayflower City Council did not have this resolution initially on its agenda, but Tolliver said that the decision needed to be made as soon as possible because the station wouldn’t be able to guarantee the truck will still be there by July 30.
Tolliver said that the station also plans on having a “Push-in ceremony” when they get the truck that would be open to the community.
The trade was approved unanimously.
Mayor Randy Holland was not in attendance at the city council meeting Tuesday due to having underwent six bypass surgeries on Friday. Barbara Mathes, who sat in for Holland at the meeting, said that the mayor got put in a regular room and was doing “fine” as of Tuesday evening.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
