Mayflower awards Roberts Excellence Gnome

Mayflower High School’s (MHS) Gnome of Excellence has now journeyed to Family and Consumer Science Teacher Ashley Roberts’ classroom, MHS Principal TJ Slough announced in a picture posted to the district’s website on Tuesday. Roberts is the second teacher to be recognized for her work this month after Alyson Hill had the gnome last week. Per Slough, Roberts received the award for her work teaching ninth through 12th grade students in her class, as well as the Facebook pages she runs for the school that have “tons of pictures from sports and various school activities.”

 Submittd photo

Mayflower High School’s (MHS) Gnome of Excellence has now journeyed to Family and Consumer Science Teacher Ashley Roberts’ classroom, MHS Principal TJ Slough announced in a picture posted to the district’s website on Tuesday. Roberts is the second teacher to be recognized for her work this month after Alyson Hill had the gnome last week. Per Slough, Roberts received the award for her work teaching ninth through 12th grade students in her class, as well as the Facebook pages she runs for the school that have “tons of pictures from sports and various school activities.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.