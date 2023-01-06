Mayflower awards Teacher Excellence Gnome to Alyson Hill

Mayflower High School (MHS) awarded 10th Grade English Teacher Alyson Hill the school's Teacher Excellence Gnome this week, MHS announced in a picture released to the district's website on Wednesday. Hill is in her first year at MHS and per the MHS picture and accompanying statement, the school "couldn't be happier she is a part of MHS."
Hill received the gnome for the first week of January and she will keep it for the week before the gnome is awarded to someone else. Classes at MHS and other Mayflower schools resumed on Tuesday after the winter break.
