The Mayflower Board of Education passed the design for the district’s upgrade to its football facility.
Nearly a year after voters approved extending the district’s 15.5 debt-service millage for another 13 years to fund the $5.9 million project, the design — which will include building a new field house, installing synthetic turf on the football field, resurfacing the track and more — was approved Monday.
“The players are jacked to have a new field to play on next year; the young guys are excited to have a new field house with an indoor,” Coach Austin Emerson told the Log Cabin Democrat. “We have worked really hard on getting the most out of our millage extension and for what we are getting done, it definitely is awesome. Most schools will get turf or field house in separate projects. For us to get turf/track, bleachers, field house with indoor, and new bathrooms in one project is amazing.”
Mayflower is the only public high school in Faulkner County that doesn’t yet have artificial turf. Its current field house and track was built in the 1970s.
The district spent the past 10-15 years focused on upgrading its academic facilities. Once those improvements were complete, Superintendent John Gray and the school board announced in November 2018 the district would ask the community to extend the millage in order to upgrade the athletic facilities.
The project costs break down to around $1.5 million for a new track and synthetic turf, $3.5 million for a new field house with a 35-yard indoor facility attached and bleachers and $500,000 for parking.
The project will also include home seating, stadium restrooms, Eagle and visitor locker rooms, a weight room, training room and offices for coaches.
“I believe we will have one of the nicest facilities in 3A [once the project is complete],” Emerson said.
A rendering of the project was not available as of press time Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.