The Mayflower Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the first Mayflower Teacher Expo for Mayflower Public Schools on Monday morning, Mayflower Chamber President Kaleb Posey told the Log Cabin in an interview on Monday afternoon.

The expo, which ran from 7:30-9 a.m., had 100 teachers attend the breakfast and appreciation event, Posey said. Thirteen businesses and civic organizations set up booths and contributed to the event’s prize pool.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the

cabin.net.

