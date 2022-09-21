The Mayflower Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the first Mayflower Teacher Expo for Mayflower Public Schools on Monday morning, Mayflower Chamber President Kaleb Posey told the Log Cabin in an interview on Monday afternoon.
The expo, which ran from 7:30-9 a.m., had 100 teachers attend the breakfast and appreciation event, Posey said. Thirteen businesses and civic organizations set up booths and contributed to the event’s prize pool.
“The overall goal of this event was to recognize and appreciate our teachers for the effort that they put into improving our community and investing into the futures of our students,” Posey said. “The event also served as a time for teachers and staff to visit with their peers and to create a stronger bond throughout Mayflower’s community.”
Participating businesses showcased their products and services to teachers and offered them tools to use in their classrooms, Posey added.
“The Mayflower Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to sponsor events that bring our community together and promote the future of Mayflower,” Posey said.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the
cabin.net.
