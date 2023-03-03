The Mayflower City Council met Tuesday at Mayor Danny Hester’s first meeting as mayor where the council voted to begin holding workshops once a month.
The workshops will be held on the second Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. for the remainder of the year starting March 9.
Mayor Hester and the other members of the city council felt these workshops were needed in order to get everything done that the city wants to get done under Hester’s new leadership.
One of these workshops will be to discuss changes to the minimum size a lot can be in the city, which had a lengthy discussion Tuesday.
Mayor Hester said Tuesday that Rausch Coleman Homes were looking to build 20-40 acres of new, affordable housing in Mayflower; however, the city has a minimum of 60 feet for subdivisions while the company builds 50-foot lots.
The city council had a discussion Tuesday to change the minimum size of a lot. If the city were to approve these blueprints, the number of lots that could be built would go from 100 to about 120.
Hester said that several people are concerned about the 50-foot lots, but that this a lot of cities are going in this direction.
“We only have one opportunity to look at our city, and do this right the first time,” Mayor Hester said Tuesday.
Some city council members voiced concerns about how such changes would affect the property value of existing homes in Mayflower. The item was tabled for the time being.
Due to the discussion, the city council decided to approve of workshop meetings for the third Thursday of the month in order to more easily get things done.
Mayor Hester also announced that the Mayflower Area Chamber of Commerce will be sponsoring a circus on March 25 at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. in the city park.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
