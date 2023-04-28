The Mayflower City Council discussed different ordinances and requests from the city’s fire and police departments during its regular meeting Tuesday.
The city council discussed a request from the Mayflower Police Department for funding to purchase a new vehicle for the department.
On April 18, a Mayflower police officer got into an accident during a pursuit and crashed a police vehicle. That officer came before the council Tuesday to request funding in order to buy a replacement.
During discussion of the request, some officers brought up the fact that the department has had 10 crashed police vehicles since 2019, and were hesitant to yet again approve the funding to purchase a new one.
The officer explained to the council that half of those accidents were not the fault of the officers involved.
The city council eventually approved the funding of about $58,000 to purchase a new vehicle out of a dealership in Little Rock.
Aldermen also discussed ordinances related to the Mayflower Volunteer Fire Department to create new positions within the department.
One ordinance was to establish the position of a fire marshall for the department. The fire marshall would enforcement codes and schedule inspections.
The fire department also requested to add a part-time position for the department to have a firefighter stay at the station in order to better respond to calls.
This position would be held by multiple people, and will be filled with some volunteers and some outside applicants.
Both of these positions were approved by the city council unanimously.
Aldermen also approved an ordinance to suspend new subdivision approval and place a moratorium on any new subdivisions for 120 days.
