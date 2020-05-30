The Mayflower City Council discussed a new fee, safe driving, and improvements to its wastewater treatment plant at its meeting Tuesday.
At the beginning of the meeting, the city council passed ordinance 2020-03, which allows the city to charge a fee no greater than $20 to help cover the cost of incarcerating city detainees.
During the discussion on this ordinance, there was some disagreement. Alderman Andrew Pelkey said he didn’t think people who aren’t in jail should have to pay this fee to cover expenses caused by the incarcerated.
“There’s a better way of doing this,” Pelkey said.
Mayflower’s Police Chief Robert Alcon spoke in favor of this ordinance.
“It’s cheaper to do this for a small town like us,” he said.
He said if this didn’t pass, the city would have to cover the large expenses caused by the incarcerated.
Chief Alcon also said the fee can be put on a ticket for an infraction such as speeding or jaywalking.
Another item of business the city council passed was ordinance 2020-05. The purpose of this ordinance is to keep Mayflower’s highways and public roads safe. This ordinance prohibits actions such as revving a vehicle’s engine and weaving through and around traffic without justifiable reasons.
In another item of business, the city council discussed improving Mayflower’s wastewater treatment plant. Alderman Brian Williams said Mayflower has outgrown its current wastewater treatment plant.
When referring to the wastewater treatment plant, Williams said: “A flood we had a year ago this month came in and destroyed it [and] made it even worse… This flood last year forced our hand to go ahead and change that part of our infrastructure.”
CWB Engineers Inc. gave the city three options to improve the wastewater treatment plant. Williams said the first option would return the wastewater system to where it was before the flood.
Williams believed the first option has some downsides.
“A flood could come in again in a couple months and every dollar we spent on it would be wasted,” Williams said.
Williams also said the first option would not provide the infrastructure the city needs to expand.
“Our current system does not give us the option to expand … if we want to bring new residential neighborhoods in and we have no place for sewage to go, then people aren’t going to build here,” Williams said.
The second and third options were more expensive than the first option. Williams said the second option was cheaper than the third option and would still allow the city to expand.
The city council chose the second option, which is to allocate about $4.6 million toward the wastewater treatment plant.
In other business:
The city council passed ordinance 2020-04, which allows certain city employees to conduct business with the city.
The city council passed resolution 2020-05, which authorized Mayflower Mayor Randy Holland to transfer a piece of land given to Mayflower in 2002 back to its original owners because the city no longer needs the land.
The next Mayflower City Council meeting is Tuesday, June 23, at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.