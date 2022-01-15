The Dollar General in Mayflower is set to move and expand its store to include produce and fresh food within its store, an initiative that Dollar General has already started in other locations across the country.
The Dollar General, currently located in the southwest corner of the Shannon Square Shopping Center, will be moving a few doors down to the location of the former Harps grocery store.
“What they’re looking to do is, Dollar General has started this initiative to expand its store to include produce,” Tim Vahsholtz, a contractor with the city of Mayflower, said. “The initiative is called ‘DG Fresh.’ In doing that, they’re going to go ahead and upgrade the store to this expanded space to include produce or fresh food upon the reopen.”
While Vahsholtz didn’t have a timetable on when the expansion will begin or be completed nor an estimate on how much it will cost, the expansion does follow a plan the company announced last year that would expand up to 10,000 stores across the nation to offer fresh produce for the first time.
The expansion will officially rebrand the store as “Dollar General Market.”
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.