MAYFLOWER — A Conway city attorney has donated another round of water bottles to an elementary school in need.
Charles Finkenbinder, a deputy city attorney in Conway, dropped off 210 water bottles Tuesday morning at Mayflower Elementary School to help ensure all students stayed hydrated throughout the day. The water fountains currently are off limits due to COVID-19 health and safety precautions.
As of Tuesday, the Conway resident had donated 2,000 to schools in need in Conway, Mayflower, Quitman and Vilonia.
“I just wanted to help out a little bit with he challenges you guys are facing,” Finkenbinder said as Mayflower Elementary Principal Candie Watts thanked him for the donation.
The city attorney began collecting water bottles in mid-August so that students would have access to water throughout the day. Finkenbinder said his family and community donors have been very supportive toward his mission of supplying water bottles to every student in need.
“I’ve just been amazed at how much support we’ve received from the people in the community and all over,” he said Tuesday. “I don’t have CashApp [or any other money-sharing app] … so people internally have to donate water bottles or write me a paper check. I’m just amazed we’ve hit 2,000.”
Amy Fornter, the school nurse, said the district will greatly benefit from this donation.
Since the 2020-21 school year began in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the school nurse said many students are given paper cups to drink from when they forget to bring a water bottle for the day. It will also help alleviate the stress many teachers feel in suppling students with water bottles.
“This will keep the teachers from having to dig into their own budgets to provide water bottles,” Fornter said.
The school’s principal said she was grateful Finkenbinder thought of Mayflower when looking to donate water bottles to students in need.
“Many of our kids don’t have a water bottle to bring every day to school. This will allow us to use our refillable water stations to keep kids hydrated throughout the day,” she said. “It’s a very generous donation, and gives us a tool to keep kids safe under COVID guidelines.”
