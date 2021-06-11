Mayflower Elementary School is hosting a free summer meals program for community children 18 years of age and under every Thursday in June, the school announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
The program, which runs out of the entrance to the elementary school on 4 Grove St. in Mayflower, is open from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursdays throughout the month of June. In the announcement, elementary school officials noted that food bags will be available while supplies last.
Mayflower students who are part of the district’s Summer Splash program, an optional summer school event which runs through June 25 and helps district children recover any lost skills due to the coronavirus pandemic, will not receive food bags on Thursdays as they are fed at school. On Fridays, however, those students will receive a food bag to cover the weekend, per the elementary school’s Facebook page.
Mayflower’s summer meals program is similar to one in place throughout June at Guy-Perkins School District. As previously reported in the Log Cabin, Guy-Perkins provides community children with free breakfast and lunch every weekday throughout June.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the cabin.net.
