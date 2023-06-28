The Mayflower School District Board of Education has extended the contract of Superintendent Andy Chisum through the end of the 2025-2026 school year, a recap of the board’s June 20 meeting issued by the district to the Log Cabin Democrat read.

Board members first hired Chisum in January 2021 to replace the then-retiring Superintendent John Gray. Before joining Mayflower, Chisum spent seven and a half years as the superintendent at West Side School District in Greers Ferry. Chisum also served three years as assistant and lead principals in both the Danville and Western Yell County School Districts.

