The Mayflower School District Board of Education has extended the contract of Superintendent Andy Chisum through the end of the 2025-2026 school year, a recap of the board’s June 20 meeting issued by the district to the Log Cabin Democrat read.
Board members first hired Chisum in January 2021 to replace the then-retiring Superintendent John Gray. Before joining Mayflower, Chisum spent seven and a half years as the superintendent at West Side School District in Greers Ferry. Chisum also served three years as assistant and lead principals in both the Danville and Western Yell County School Districts.
After joining Mayflower, Chisum presided over a notable change within the district – a switch to a four-day school week ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. That schedule will continue in the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.
Chisum had significant shoes to fill when he first joined Mayflower. Gray, a native of Australia, had been the district’s superintendent since 2007. A graduate of the University of Central Arkansas, Gray had also worked as an assistant superintendent at Searcy and superintendent of the Leslie School District, as well as multiple schools in his native Australia.
In his time at Mayflower, Gray guided the district through a period of financial difficulties when he was first hired and renovated multiple school buildings.
Also on June 20, board members approved a more than $43,000 expense to purchase a new intercom system for Mayflower Elementary School. The funds came from Mayflower’s school safety grant it received from the state of Arkansas.
Board members also approved the transfer in of four students, the transfer out of three students and school choice requests for 34 new students.
A bus in the district’s transportation fleet will now be replaced after the board authorized a Go RED grant on June 20. Go RED is a program of the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment that helps reduce emissions from diesel engines in the state. The funds, provided by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, can reduce emissions by a variety of means, including exhaust controls, engine replacements or upgrades and complete vehicle replacements.
The board also approved its meeting schedule for the 2023-2024 school year. All meetings will begin at 7 p.m. on the dates below:
Board members will meet again on July 18. All board meetings are open to the public and begin at 7 p.m. in the High School Library Media Center.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the cabin.net.
