Faulkner County Judge Allen Dodson presented the Mayflower Fire Department with an award on Jan. 19.
The Faulkner County Volunteer Fire Department of the Year award goes to the fire department that shows exceptional coordination and cooperation with the Faulkner County Office of Emergency Management, the judge said.
The Mayflower FD had nearly 1,200 calls in 2022. One of which was a multi-agency incident for a landfill fire.
Mayflower Fire Chief Ashton Tolliver was incident commander on the incident. He established command and began requesting assets through fire department auto and mutual aid, the judge said.
Assets from the Faulkner County Road Shop, as well as air monitoring services from the state were requested through OEM. The incident proved to be a great example of how multi agency coordination and cooperation should work, Dodson said.
For their hard work in and around Mayflower, Mayflower Fire/Rescue is the 2022 Volunteer Fire Department of the Year.
“Please join Faulkner County in thanking them for their outstanding service,” Dodson said.
