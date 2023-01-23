Mayflower FD

Faulkner County Judge Allen Dodson presents the Mayflower Fire Department Chief Ashton Tolliver with a plaque on Jan. 19 for the department being named the Faulkner County Volunteer Fire Department of the Year.

 Submitted photo

Faulkner County Judge Allen Dodson presented the Mayflower Fire Department with an award on Jan. 19.

The Faulkner County Volunteer Fire Department of the Year award goes to the fire department that shows exceptional coordination and cooperation with the Faulkner County Office of Emergency Management, the judge said.

