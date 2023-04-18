Mayflower Elementary School students raised $300 for North Little Rock’s Amboy Elementary School in a hat day fundraiser on April 7, Mayflower Elementary Dean of Students Kari Barnett told the Log Cabin Democrat last week.
Amboy Elementary’s surrounding community sustained significant damage during the tornado that ripped through central Arkansas on March 31. Classes resumed at the school the same day as Mayflower’s hat fundraiser, as it took multiple days for power to be restored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.