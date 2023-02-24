The Mayflower Community Outreach is hosting a barbecue fundraiser on Saturday to raise money to help Mayflower Elementary build a new playground. Set to last from 6-8 p.m., the fundraiser will take place in the Mayflower High School Cafeteria and include dinner, live music and a dessert auction.
Tickets for the fundraiser cost $10 for adults and $5 for children and the fundraiser’s goal is $15,000. The outreach is accepting donations and asks that they be made out to the Mayflower Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization.
