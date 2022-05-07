Mayflower High School, along with the Mayflower Area Chamber of Commerce, hosted their annual awards assembly Thursday, May 5 to honor Mayflower student accomplishments and to highlight future goals for their students.
A total of $1.4 million in scholarships were awarded across the 67 students that made up Mayflower’s graduating class of 2022, including a new award worth $1,000 that was given to a special student that night.
The new $1,000 awarded, which was presented by the First Security Bank of Mayflower and the Mayflower Area Chamber of Commerce, was given to Gabriel Morris for being named “Mayflower Eagle Student of the Year.”
“The Mayflower Eagle Student of the Year is a new award aimed at recognizing a single high school senior for their exemplary level of involvement and attitude toward education, extra-curricular activities, and community,” Kaleb Posey, President of the Mayflower Area Chamber of Commerce, said.
Morris received the award through nominations by the teachers and staff at Mayflower High School who recognized his character, work-ethic and leadership abilities. He was also chosen to receive the award by the Mayflower Area Chamber of Commerce selection committee.
