The Mayflower Police Department and the Mayflower Fire Department will hold a pancake breakfast to raise funds for a Mayflower officer whose mother had been diagnosed with cancer.
Mayflower Officer Burnett’s mother was recently diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and the two emergency departments will be using the pancake breakfast in order to raise funds for her cancer treatment.
“Despite the differences between Police Officers and Firefighters we have chosen to come together to help one of our own,” the Mayflower Police Department shared on its Facebook page. “One of our Mayflower Police Officers’ families has been burdened with something no one ever asks for.”
The dinner will be held at 2 Ashmore Drive in Mayflower from 7 a.m. to noon on Aug. 26.
Pancakes, sausages and bacon will be served along with juice, milk and coffee and each plate will cost $5. Donations will also accepted.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
