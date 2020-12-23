The Mayflower Board of Education is in negotiations with a candidate for its superintendent position, a district spokesman said on Tuesday. The board met Monday night in a meeting which entered executive session to discuss the superintendent search.
Last week, the district hosted three candidates for interviews to replace retiring superintendent John Gray, who has led Mayflower since 2007. The candidates the district interviewed include Bryce Bennett, principal for Greenbrier Middle School; Freddy Bowen, Director of Maintenance, Transportation and Athletics for the. Westside Consolidated School District in Jonesboro; and Andy Chisum, superintendent of West Side School District in Greers Ferry.
When asked for a comment, the district declined to confirm the name of the candidate it chose to enter negotiations with. The district spokesman said additional news would likely come next week.
McPherson and Jacobson, the executive recruitment firm which aided Conway Public Schools in hiring Jeff Collum as their superintendent, worked with Mayflower in finding their candidates.
