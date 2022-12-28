The city of Mayflower issued a boil order for the entire Mayflower Water System on Tuesday afternoon, per a Facebook post made by the city.

The city issued the order “until further notice” while water services are restored to the system after Mayflower Waterworks had to turn off the entire system late on Christmas Eve due to a leak.

