The city of Mayflower issued a boil order for the entire Mayflower Water System on Tuesday afternoon, per a Facebook post made by the city.
The city issued the order “until further notice” while water services are restored to the system after Mayflower Waterworks had to turn off the entire system late on Christmas Eve due to a leak.
“Water has been restored to the City of Mayflower, south of the city, and west along [the] Highway 89 North area,” the city’s announcement read. “We are continuing to restore water to the system one area at a time. This allows our water system to continue to stabilize and reach adequate water levels.”
The city cautioned that the process to return water services to the entire system is “lengthy” and asked residents to “continue to conserve water as much as possible,” adding that they’d provide updates to the community as they become available.
Late on Christmas Eve just before 10 p.m., the city first notified residents of the leak, warning that the water would be turned off soon. Per the original Facebook post, the city announced that crews were out to work on fixing the leak and repairs “will be done as quickly as possible.” In that post, officials also announced that the boil order would be issued once repairs were done and the water service was restored.
In a post made later on Tuesday, city officials thanked Mayflower Aldermen Brian Williams and Zach Jeffery and Mayor-elect Danny Hester for their efforts to assist the city’s Water Department since Christmas Eve.
As of press time Tuesday, it remained unclear how long the boil order would remain in effect.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.