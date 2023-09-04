A Mayflower landfill caught fire early Monday morning.
The call about the fire came in shortly after 2 a.m. and Mayflower Fire Department was dispatched to the landfill, according to Mayflower Fire and Rescue.
Updated: September 4, 2023 @ 11:59 am
"All crews have returned to service," Mayflower Fire and Rescue reported shortly before 10 a.m. "Smoke will be seen in the area. The fire is controlled with bulldozers remaining on scene monitoring the fire throughout the day."
Currently multiple departments are on scene along with OEM and Forestry, officials reported, noting it "is an ongoing scene."
No injuries were reported in the fire as of press time Monday.
Media partner KATV contributed to this article.
