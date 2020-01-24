A Mayflower man was ordered to remain behind bars in lieu of a $250,000 bond after reportedly stabbing a woman in the back multiple times on Jan. 15.
Online records show that sheriff’s deputies were called shortly before 4 a.m. Jan. 15 to the Queens Manor Apartments in Mayflower regarding “a domestic disturbance involving a weapon.”
Following the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation, 37-year-old Stephen K. Bess faces a first-degree domestic battery charge, which is a Class B felony.
The Mayflower Police Department also responded to the apartment complex on the morning in question regarding the stabbing, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The alleged victim was “lying on her stomach with a towel on her back to stop the bleeding” when deputy Terry Roper arrived on scene, according to the affidavit.
Deputy Roper could see the woman suffered from three 2- to 4-inch stab wounds.
The woman told authorities she was performing oral sex on Bess when he began stabbing her in the back. After he stabbed the woman, the Mayflower man reportedly grabbed his belongings and ran to apartment B3, according to the woman’s statement.
Another woman who was at the apartment told police Bess admitted to her that he stabbed the victim.
The woman said “she heard a commotion and came out of the bedroom to find Mr. Bess gathering his things. Mr. Bess stated he stabbed [the victim] because she attacked him … then fled out of the apartment.”
After speaking with the victim and the other woman who was inside the apartment, authorities went over to apartment B3 to confront Bess about the allegations against him.
According to the affidavit, the Mayflower man initially refused to open his door and talked to the officers “through the window.”
Bess claimed he acted in self defense, adding that the alleged victim “tried to shoot him up with something and then tried to stab him with the knife.”
After the woman reportedly tried to stab him, Bess told authorities he “took the knife away … and stabbed her with it.”
When told to come out of the apartment, Bess would “shake his head no,” according to Roper’s report.
As the deputy prepared to use a less lethal shotgun, the Mayflower man said he would come outside and “opened the door slightly.”
Once the door was open, the 37-year-old suspect “rushed from the residence holding a small knife in his hand.”
According to the affidavit, Bess proceeded to stab himself “in the throat area” when the deputy ordered him to drop the knife. After reportedly stabbing himself, Bess “fell to the ground while spinning in a circle.”
The Mayflower man was ultimately taken to the Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock to receive treatment for his injuries. The alleged victim was taken to the Baptist Health Medical Center in Conway for treatment.
Online records show the Mayflower man was booked into the Faulkner County Detention Center at 7:14 p.m. Jan. 15 after he released by hospital staff.
Bess appeared via video conference before District Judge Chris R. Carnahan on Jan. 17 for a first appearance hearing. The district judge ultimately ordered the 37-year-old remain behind bars in lieu of a $250,000 bond and also issued a no contact order against him, barring him from communicating with the alleged victim.
Bess is scheduled to appear next Feb. 10 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing.
