A Mayflower man was convicted of child rape and sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday.

William Rickert, 56, received an automatic life sentence because he had a prior child molestation conviction and a prior residential burglary conviction. The latest rape conviction was his third strike, Prosecuting Attorney Carol Crews told the Log Cabin Democrat.

Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.

