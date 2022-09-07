A Mayflower man was convicted of child rape and sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday.
William Rickert, 56, received an automatic life sentence because he had a prior child molestation conviction and a prior residential burglary conviction. The latest rape conviction was his third strike, Prosecuting Attorney Carol Crews told the Log Cabin Democrat.
“Mr Rickert is a serial child molester and because of the bravery of the children he abused, a Faulkner County jury saw that justice was done,” Crews said after the trial.
In addition to the male victim in this case testifying, the jury heard from two women Rickert was previously convicted of sexually abusing when they were children.
“His prior conviction was for child molestation and was admitted to the jury under the pedophile exception,” Crews said.
The case was prosecuted by Senior Deputy Colin Wall and Deputy Prosecutor Megan Carter. The jury deliberated for about 45 minutes before convicting Rickert of rape.
Background
Rickert was arrested in this case on May 13, 2020.
According to the felony probable cause affidavit filed against Rickert at the time, he forced a 13-year-old boy he was babysitting to perform oral sex on him in 2016.
The investigation against Rickert began in November 2019 after an anonymous caller left a tip on the Arkansas State Police Child Abuse Hotline. An Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children investigator alerted Mayflower Police Department Sgt. Doug Hunter of the allegations against Rickert on Jan. 2, 2020, according to the affidavit.
The abuse reportedly happened at Rickert’s home on Pine Tree Loop in Mayflower.
The teenager told police he was at Rickert’s home playing video games when the then-50-year-old held him down on a couch and forced him to perform oral sex, the affidavit stated.
Online records also show that Rickert was a registered sex offender who was found guilty of child molestation and criminal confinement in 2003. According to an affidavit, the Mayflower man was previously convicted of “engaging in sexual contact with a 3-year-old female while visiting her home.” Barb, the courthouse dog, sat with the juvenile victim out of sight of the jury as she testified.
