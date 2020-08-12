A Mayflower man has pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a minor and other drug-related charges one year after his then-9-year-old daughter tested positive for methamphetamine.
Christopher Harold Langley, 53, pleaded guilty on June 30 in Faulkner County Circuit Court to first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, a Class D felony; simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, a Class Y felony; possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver, a Class A felony; possession of drug paraphernalia to manufacture meth or cocaine, a Class B felony; and maintaining a drug premises, a Class D felony; and was ultimately sentenced to serve 15 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.
The investigation against Langley began after the Mayflower Police Department was notified by Arkansas Children’s Hospital staff that a 9-year-old girl had tested positive for methamphetamine on April 25, 2019, after visiting her father’s house.
According to the ACH report, the young girl would have been exposed to the drug “during approximately the preceding [three] months.”
After meeting with Mayflower officer Doug Hunter on May 13, 2019, the young girl reportedly admitted to seeing large plastic bags “containing green material in each” while at her father’s home. The girl also told authorities she found a suspicious substance that “looked like salt or maybe rock salt” while at the Paradise Circle residence.
According to the affidavit requesting a circuit judge’s OK to search the home, the young girl also said that when she got close to the tray with the suspicious salt on it, “her dad yelled at her and told her to get out of his bedroom.”
Online records indicate that the search warrant was conducted on May 22, 2019, and that Langley and Monica L. Jefferies were arrested subject to the search.
When police arrived at the Paradise Circle residence, Langley and Jefferies were located inside and without clothes on, authorities said.
Upon searching the home, the report states authorities confiscated a total of 130 grams of methamphetamine (a little more than 4.5 ounces) and 565 grams (a little more than 1.2 pounds) of marijuana.
Police also found several loaded and used syringes inside Langley’s bedroom as well as in a bathroom at the home, the affidavit states.
“These rooms are where most of the contraband was located. The loaded syringes were [field] tested. Two of the syringes showed a positive result for methamphetamine while the third test was inconclusive,” the affidavit reads in part.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Mayflower man was still behind bars in the Faulkner County Detention Center waiting to be transferred over to the Department of Corrections. Online records show that Jefferies’ case is still pending and that she is scheduled to appear next Sept. 23 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a pretrial hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.