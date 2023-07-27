The Mayflower City Council met Tuesday at the regularly scheduled meeting where Mayor Danny Hester discussed plans and renovations for the Mayflower Community Center.
Mayor Hester told the council and the public on Tuesday that the city has plans to remodel to the community center and help make it become a more community-focused place for Mayflower residents.
The city of Mayflower owns and maintains the building, and currently pays about $500 a month for maintenance.
Mayor Hester plans on turning the community center into something similar to the city park, where the center can start hosting more social events.
Some of the events that Hester pitched for the community center are movie nights and festivals.
Hester said he also hopes to turn the community center into a revenue stream for the city as it rents out the space for showers, weddings, reunions and similar events for $200 a day with a $100 refundable clean-up fee.
“It’s a great asset,” he said. “We could gather our community around it.”
The Faulkner County Senior Citizens Group has been using the community center for weekly events, and some residents on Tuesday voiced concerns about how these plans could impact them.
Hester assured them that nothing will change when it comes to the senior citizens and their event, and that they will continue to use the building without the city charging them anything.
“We’re trying to make the building better,” he said. “When we get finished, this is going to be something that we can all be proud of.”
As for renovations on the building, Hester plans on creating a completely new look on the outside with a new roof, new planting around the building and new facial repairs on the front as well as repainting both the outside and inside.
Inside the community center, there are plans for a fireplace and a large TV screen as well as new flooring and an ice maker and trash compactors for the kitchen.
“We’re trying to make the building look alive,” Hester said Tuesday.
The city council also approved a number of agenda items including:
An ordinance amending building codes for residential and commercial structures in the city of Mayflower.
A purchase of a law mower for the Street Department.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.