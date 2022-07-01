Mayflower Mayor Randy Holland, along with the Mayflower City Council, sent a letter to Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker and the Faulkner County Quorum Court members to thank them for allocating money to the city to help with a project.
At the most recent Quorum Court meeting, the court unanimously approved to allocate $1.57 million to Mayflower and four other cities (Conway, Vilonia, Wooster and Greenbrier) using money from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds given to the county from the federal government to go toward infrastructure projects.
“I want to personally thank you for your generosity,” the letter read. “You appropriating $1.57 million of Faulkner County’s ARP funds to assist us in our much needed sewer project is greatly appreciated. Judge Baker, you and your Quorum Court members have stepped up to the plate to offer your assistance to Mayflower numerous times and a mere thank you seems to inadequate. “However, we do want to express our gratitude for your consideration of the Mayflower sewer project and your generosity. I believe we are most fortunate to have individuals like you making decisions for our great county government.”
The Mayflower City Council at its June meeting also approved a resolution which gives the newly-annexed land added to the city over to Ward 1.
The annexed land bordered Wards 1 and 2, but because Ward 1 had a lower population, it was added to Ward 1.
This resolution was approved unanimously.
The next city council meeting for Mayflower will be July 26, where it is expected to discuss a Metroplan ordinance.
All city council meetings are open to the public.
