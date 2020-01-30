A Mayflower parent faces a felony charge after reportedly threatening school staff Monday afternoon when picking up her two children.
Samantha Jane Franks, 24, was formally charged Thursday morning with first-degree terroristic threatening, a Class D felony, and disorderly conduct, a Class C misdemeanor, after she was arrested at the Mayflower Elementary School on Monday.
Franks was also banned from all Mayflower Public Schools campuses after she reportedly threatened to cut a preschool instructor’s throat on Monday.
The 24-year-old woman reportedly attempted to check out her children from the elementary school Monday afternoon when one of the preschool instructors confronted her about being on a list that specifically stated Franks was not allowed to pick up her child that was enrolled in her classroom, according to the probable cause affidavit filed against Franks.
The instructor referenced an ex parte order of protection that banned Franks from having any contact with her minor children at the school.
When the preschool instructor told her she could not leave with the child, Franks “started yelling and cussing.”
Mayflower School Resource Officer Dalton Elliott noted he could hear Franks saying “I’ll punch you in the face and cut your throat” after reviewing the school’s security footage.
While speaking with Franks, the preschool instructor and one of the school’s administrators, Elliott said he “had to ask Mrs. Franks several times to watch her language due to small-age kids walking around in the lobby.”
The school went under partial lockdown until Franks was removed from the lobby area, according to the affidavit.
Franks later admitted to cursing at MES staff, but claimed she did so out of frustration because she had an amended protection order “allowing her to come to the school and pick up her son.”
However, the Mayflower woman admitted she had not provided a school with the amended order.
Though she denied threatening school staff, Franks was arrested after authorities reviewed footage that reportedly showed her yelling at and threatening a preschool instructor.
MES Principal Candie Watts said the district works to ensure student safety.
Using a system called “Hall Pass,” school staff can identify individuals who have been ordered not to pick up certain children at the school.
“The receptionist scans each visitor’s driver’s license during his/her visit to the school,” Watts told the Log Cabin Democrat. “The system shows any alerts associated with this person that may present danger to students. If there are no dangers indicated, the visitor is granted a badge and access to his/her destination.”
The elementary principal said she also wanted to remind students’ parents and guardians that if they have orders of protection, along with amended orders of protection or other like court documents, that “it is his or her responsibility to provide a copy of it to the school immediately.”
Regarding the threat case filed against Franks, the Mayflower woman is scheduled to appear Feb. 10 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing.
