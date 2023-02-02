Mayflower School District Monday Care students built sleds on Monday and tried them out in the hallways of their school on Monday ahead of the winter weather that closed the district’s campuses on Tuesday and Wednesday. Monday Care is a program that Mayflower offers its kindergarten through sixth grade students and their parents in need of childcare on Mondays, the one day a week that district classes aren’t in session due to the four-day school week Mayflower started this school year.

