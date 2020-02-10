A Mayflower woman accused of threatening school staff has pleaded not guilty to the allegations against her.
Samantha Jane Franks, 24, is charged with first-degree terroristic threatening, a Class D felony, and disorderly conduct, a Class C misdemeanor, following an incident that reportedly occurred Jan. 27 at Mayflower Elementary School.
The Mayflower mother of three pleaded not guilty Monday morning in a plea and arraignment hearing before Circuit Judge Charles “Ed” Clawson Jr.
During the brief hearing, attorney Kerry Nicole Wood was appointed to represent Franks, who is currently free on a $2,777 bond.
The case against the 24-year-old stems from a Jan. 27 incident where she reportedly threatened school staff when attempting to pick up her children, according to a probable cause affidavit. Franks previously had a protection order issued against her that barred her from picking up her children at the school. When she attempted to pick up her kids on the day in question, faculty refused to let her leave with the children when “started yelling and cussing” at school staff.
Though she told authorities she did not threaten staff members, Mayflower School Resource Officer Dalton Elliott noted he could hear Franks saying “I’ll punch you in the face and cut your throat” when reviewing the school’s security footage.
The school went under partial lockdown until Franks was removed from the lobby area, according to the affidavit.
Franks later admitted to cursing at MES staff, but claimed she did so out of frustration because she had an amended protection order "allowing her to come to the school and pick up her son."
However, the Mayflower woman admitted she had not provided a school with the amended order.
Though she denied threatening school staff, Franks was arrested after authorities reviewed footage that reportedly showed her yelling at and threatening a preschool instructor.
Franks is scheduled to appear next in Faulkner County Circuit Court on April 8 for a pretrial hearing.
