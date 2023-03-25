Mayflower Volunteer Fire and Rescue received the department’s first ever ladder truck earlier this month and had the Mayflower community vote on what to name it.
The community overwhelmingly (around 92 percent) voted to name it after a beloved community member who died last year.
Many Mayflower residents commented their suggestions on Facebook for what to name the truck with the top five names being put in a poll on the Mayflower Fire/Rescue Facebook page.
The top five names voted in the poll were Pearl, Smokey, Old Glory, Maybelle and, the eventual winner, Miss Linda.
“Miss Linda” is named after Linda Evans, the owner of Linda’s Grocery who died in July 2022. This name suggestion for the new fire truck received overwhelming support from the community with more than 90 percent of voters selecting this option.
“She loved this community and its people,” the fire department wrote on its Facebook page Thursday. “She was a genuine good soul who never let anyone go without and prayed over many of us daily. Miss Linda, know that you are missed and please keep praying over us from your spot in heaven.”
The fire department also gave out prizes to the Facebook commenter who suggested the winning name. The prizes included a ride in the newly named ladder truck, the opportunity to be an honorary member for the day of the department’s “push in ceremony” and a $20 Visa gift card.
Ronnie Graves was the eventual winner who suggested to name the ladder truck after Miss Linda in the Mayflower Neighborhood Facebook community.
“I am happy,” Graves commented on Facebook Thursday after hearing his suggestion won the poll. “That is a great name for it. She was a wonderful person and was everyone’s friend.”
However Graves refused his prize and suggested that the department give the special ride and gift card to a child in need instead.
Many Mayflower community members flocked to the comments to show their support and approval for the winning name of the ladder truck as well as their love for Miss Linda, the person.
“How do you say anything more about this great Lady?” one commenter wrote. “She had a love beyond measure. Truly was a loss. If anyone had not met her, she left a pattern for us to strive to achieve.”
“She would be honored, I’m sure, knowing this new apparatus could be a life changer for her community’s families at any given time,” another Facebook user said. “RIL dear friend.”
“I love this,” another commenter said on Facebook. “She loved this town and everyone in it. It’s nice to see everyone loved her back.”
Miss Linda, the fire truck, carries 700 gallons of water and was given to to the fire department for free through a trade deal with Brindlee Mountain Fire Apparatus out of Alabama.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.