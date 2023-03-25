Fire truck

Mayflower Volunteer Fire and Rescue names new fire truck after beloved community member Linda Evans. Miss Linda died in July of 2022 and left a lasting impact on the Mayflower community.

Mayflower Volunteer Fire and Rescue received the department’s first ever ladder truck earlier this month and had the Mayflower community vote on what to name it.

The community overwhelmingly (around 92 percent) voted to name it after a beloved community member who died last year.

