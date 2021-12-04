A Mayflower native is serving aboard USS Essex, a U.S. Navy Wasp class amphibious assault ship.
Lance Corporal Kendrick McCuien is a 2019 Mayflower High School graduate. Currently, McCuien serves as a Marine Corps infantry rifleman.
“My job is similar to what you see in war movies,” McCuien said. “My job is similar to the show ‘Generation Kill’ or movie ‘Saving Private Ryan.’”
McCuien joined the Marine Corps two years ago for a few reasons.
“I joined the Marine Corps because I always wanted to join the military and be an infantryman,” McCuien said. “Also, the Marine Corps provided the biggest challenge.”
According to McCuien, the values required to succeed in the military are similar to those found in Mayflower.
“I have learned many lessons growing up in my hometown but the one that stands out to me is if you want something you have to work really hard to get it and not let anything get in your way,” he said.
Homeported in San Diego, California, USS Essex is the second ship in the Wasp-class of multipurpose amphibious assault ships and the fifth ship named for Essex County, Massachusetts. Essex was a 1000-ton ironclad river gunboat of the U.S. Army and later U.S. Navy during the American Civil War.
According to Navy officials, amphibious assault ships are designed to deliver U.S. Marines and their equipment where they are needed to support a variety of missions ranging from amphibious assaults to humanitarian relief efforts. Designed to be versatile, the ship has the option of simultaneously using helicopters, Harrier jets, and Landing Craft Air Cushioned, as well as conventional landing craft and assault vehicles in various combinations.
“I like all the brothers and sisters I have made while serving in my unit,” McCuien said. “I don’t know where I would be without them.”
Though there are many opportunities for Marines to earn recognition in their command, community and careers, McCuien is most proud of deploying.
“The accomplishment I am most proud of is deploying with all my brothers and sisters and being ready to defend my country in a moment’s notice,” he said.
As a member of the U.S. Marine Corps, McCuien, as well as other Marines, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of Marines who will follow.
“Serving in the Marine Corps means everything to me,” McCuien said. “I don’t know where I would be or what I would be doing if I wasn’t currently in.”
