The Mayflower City Council voted to approve funding in order to replace an air conditioning unit at the Mayflower City Center during its regular meeting Tuesday.
Mayflower Police Chief Doug Hunter came before the council Tuesday and said that there have been problems with the air conditioning at the City Center ever since the building was first built.
Chief Hunter said that a contractor came in and found that one of the condensers had a “pretty bad” leak in the courtroom judge’s office.
The contractor said that it wouldn’t be possible to repair it due to the size and location of the unit and that it would have to be replaced. The city was told that it would cost about $6,200 to replace the unit.
The chief said that he reached out to Judge Charles Clawson to see if the Quorum Court could help out with the cost, but Clawson said that he was unsure if the court would have the funds for maintenance issues like that but would try to see if he could find a way to help.
Mayor Danny Hester voiced concerns over the impending warmer weather and how that would impact the building if its not fixed before then.
Because of this, the council decided to vote to approve the funding for the replacement and if the judge Clawson did end up having the money to help repair, the city could ask for a reimbursement.
The council voted in an unanimous vote to approve “up to” $7,000 to replace the air conditioning unit.
The city council also approved an ordinance adopting the current Arkansas fire code requirements for the Mayflower Fire Department. Fire Chief Ashton Tolliver announced that the department received $196,241 through FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grants Program (AFGP) on March 15 that will go toward new equipment.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@the
cabin.net
