The Mayflower Police and Fire Departments hosted a pancake breakfast on Saturday to benefit a community member battling stage four cancer.
The breakfast, $5 for a plate of pancakes, sausage, bacon and a drink, was a “major success,” the Mayflower Police Department (MPD) announced on Saturday.
“We had all hands on deck today,” MPD said. “A huge thank you for showing up and showing out today.”
The community member the breakfast benefitted is the mother of an MPD officer.
“We ask you continue to keep Officer Burnett’s family in your prayers as they continue their fight with cancer,” MPD officials said.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
