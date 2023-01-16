The Mayflower Police Department is seeking the public's help locating a shooting suspect from over the weekend.
Shortly after noon on Saturday, a shooting occurred on the westbound ramp of Interstate 40 in Mayflower, the department announced in a social media post. The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office notified the public that they were assisting the Mayflower Police Department on scene of this shooting.
"Multiple shots were fired, and a male victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The current condition of the male victim is unknown at this time," FCSO posted on social media this weekend. "The scene has been secured, and there is no evidence to suggest a threat to the public at this time."
Mayflower PD posted asking for the public's assistance "in locating a suspect, believed to be a black male driving a silver or gray four-door car. The suspect, last seen wearing a blue hoodie, left the scene headed westbound on I-40."
Anyone with information about the shooting, is asked to contact the Mayflower Police Department at 501-470-1000.
Mayflower PD said that "multiple shots were fired." The westbound ramp was shuttered temporarily as the departments worked the scene. It reopened to traffic about two hours later.
The Log Cabin Democrat will continue to follow this developing story and provide updates when they become available.
Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.
