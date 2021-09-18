The Mayflower Police Department released a statement about the high-speed pursuit in Faulkner County on Friday that ended with a crash in Conway.
Shortly after 8 a.m. Friday, the Mayflower PD responded to a call on of a residential burglary in process on Suzanne Drive.
When officers arrived, they saw a silver 2018 Ford Escape with a female driver and male passenger, according to a news release the department released late Friday.
“As the officers attempted to gather details the male passenger was removed from the vehicle and taken into custody. It was determined that the vehicle had been reported stolen,” Mayflower PD officials said in the release.
The female driver then fled the scene as officers attempted to remove her from the vehicle. She left the residential area entering Highway 365 traveling toward Conway at what officers described as “a high rate of speed.”
“As the pursuit entered highway construction on Hwy 365 officers slowed and backed away from the vehicle hoping the driver would slow her speed. This did not happen,” Mayflower PD said. “Officers continued the pursuit with the assistance of the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office into the city of Conway. As the driver continued into Conway a serious accident occurred at the intersection of Oak and Harkrider [streets].”
The Conway Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction Team worked the multiple- vehicle accident.
“The driver of the suspect vehicle was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries before being transferred to a Little Rock hospital,” Mayflower PD said. “Occupants of the other vehicles involved in the collision sustained minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing with no additional information being released at this time.”
Mayflower officials did not release the name of either suspect in the statement.
