The Mayflower Police Department is seeking the public’s help with information regarding an attempted carjacking at 4 a.m. Tuesday, the department announced in a news release.
After making a delivery, the victim exited Stroud’s Diner at 558 Highway 365 in Mayflower, and was approached by a slender white male with blonde hair, short on the side, wearing blue jeans, a brown coat and black Reebok slides, authorities said.
“The suspect claimed he was experiencing car problems,” Mayflower PD said in the release. “Following a short conversation, the victim was struck in the head as he turned away to get in his vehicle. A fight then ensued, and the suspect unsuccessfully attempted to take the victim’s work vehicle.”
The suspect then left in another vehicle, turning southbound on Highway 365, authorities said. This vehicle was later recovered by Mayflower PD.
“If you were in the area at this time, you may have seen something that could be of assistance in this case,” Mayflower PD said. “If you have any information, please contact Detective Hensley immediately at 501-470-1000. As this is an ongoing investigation, no additional details will be released at this time.”
Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@
thecabin.net.
